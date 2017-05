EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday, TESSA kicked off celebrations for its 40th anniversary and continued fight against domestic and sexual violence.

The Board of El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a proclamation acknowledging TESSA’s efforts and a longstanding partnership between TESSA and the County’s Department of Human Services.

TESSA was founded as “Battered Women’s Services” in 1976 to address reports of spousal abuse to law enforcement agencies in the area.

“As a former deputy district attorney, I know that some of these domestic violence cases are the most difficult to prosecute in our community,” said District 2 Commissioner Mark Waller. “It’s important to understand that TESSA plays a significant role in making sure that aspect of this is taken care of.”

TESSA Executive Director SherryLynn Boyles said new programs and details surrounding an upcoming Prevention Summit will be announced on Wednesday, the day TESSA officially turns 14.

Boyles said TESSA plans to expand its counseling and create new housing and legal services programs.

TESSA serves about 10,000 victims of domestic and sexual violence each year. The organization provides counseling, a confidential safe house, a 24/7 crisis phone line and various outreach initiatives to victims.