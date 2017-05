COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in the garage of his home early Tuesday around 1 a.m.

Police say the victim was inside his garage in the 6900 block of Hillcock Drive when the suspect, described as a white man around 30-years-old, approached and tried to talk to him.

The conversation turned confrontational, according to police, and a fight ensued between the two men. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times.

Police say the victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

At this time, the identity of the suspect is unknown and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.