COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a bomb threat at Fountain Valley School.

Authorities say around 300 students and faculty have been evacuated and the suspect has been detained.

EPSO responding to bomb threat at Fountain Valley school. Media staging will be at main gate on Grinell. PIO enroute pic.twitter.com/3QGgrr9DCI — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 16, 2017

Details are limited at this time, but we have a crew on the way and are working to get more information.

