PUEBLO, Colo. — A local high school student was awarded with the 2017 County Sheriffs of Colorado Scholarship.

Ayla Avalos-Morales, a student at Centennial High School, was presented with the $1,000 scholarship by Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor at a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office for awarding me this scholarship,” said Avalos-Morales. “I have worked hard to maintain straight A’s and receiving this scholarship shows me that all my hard work has paid off.”

The 17-year-old currently ranks 17th in her class and has a 4.6 GPA. While in high school, she has also taken classes at Pueblo Community College and CSU-Pueblo, earning 21 college credits.

Avalos-Morales plans to attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins this fall to study microbiology.

“It’s an honor to award this scholarship to Ayla for her exceptional achievement in the classroom,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “She is an example of the motivated students we have in Pueblo County. I am pleased to award this $1,000 scholarship to help further her education.”

This is the 38th year for the County Sheriffs of Colorado scholarship program. A total of 31 scholarships of $500 each were offered to high school and college students in Colorado.