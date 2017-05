COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Loaf ‘N Jug Tuesday night.

It happened at the convenience store located at 2802 E. Pikes Peak Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect walked up to the clerk and asked for a tobacco product.

When the clerk began to ring up the suspect, the suspect reached over the counter and tried to grab cash from the register.

Police say there was a short struggle and the clerk was hit in the face. The clerk was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspect fled the area on foot and was not found. He is described as a light to medium-skinned black man in his late teens to early 20s.

The investigation is ongoing.