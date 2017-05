Related Coverage 100 pot plants found at scene of Colorado triple homicide

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a triple murder near Boulder.

Twenty-four-year-old Garrett Matthew Coughlin of Lakewood is expected to face a judge Wednesday.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says Coughlin’s name had surfaced during the course of the investigation into the murder of Lance and Sally White and Leroy Fraker. Their bodies were found April 15 inside a home in Coal Creek Canyon.

Coughlin was arrested and is facing three counts of first degree murder and aggravated robbery.

