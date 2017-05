COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested for felony DUI and other criminal charges after he escaped from police custody at a local hospital and led an officer on a foot chase early Tuesday.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of Briargate Boulevard.

Police say 35-year-old Jason Jacobs was taken into custody for driving a car under the influence of alcohol. While he was undergoing a blood alcohol content evaluation at a local hospital, he escaped from custody.

An officer chased him and tried to use a Taser air cartridge to catch him, but was unsuccessful.

The officer eventually caught up with Jacobs, who resisted him. Police say Jacobs was pepper sprayed and taken into custody.