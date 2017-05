COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Are you feeling lucky?

For all those Lucky Charms fans, the cereal maker has a special treat for you!

We all know the marshmallows are the best part, so General Mills announced that it’s giving away 10,000 boxes of Lucky Charms filled with only Marshmallows.

Wishes can come true! 10,000 lucky winners will get a box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow!

Details: https://t.co/5AZAtjRvo7 pic.twitter.com/Qc6sqsLAlB — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) May 15, 2017

To win one of the limited-edition boxes, which will hit store shelves across the U.S. beginning this month, customers must buy specially marked cereal boxes that include a 14-digit code.

Fans then enter that code online at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if they scored the pot of gold!