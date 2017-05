COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local organization Inside/Out is moving and needs your help!

The non-profit serving the LGBT youth in Colorado Springs is making the big move on Saturday, June 3 to a new space at 223 North Wahsatch near the corner of Platte.

Springs Equality will be helping Inside/Out with the relocation.

If you have a specialty, talent or just have time and energy, you’re invited to help with the move starting at 9 a.m.

If you’re interested, you can help load trucks and move boxes and couches from the old space located at 412 S. Tejon.

Those who have free time around 11 a.m. can help out at the new space by bringing in boxes, couches and other pieces of furniture.

If you’re more into cleaning, around 1 p.m. you can help ensure the old space is cleaned out and ready to turn back to the landlord.

Can’t make it June 3? Help is still needed to paint, clean, haul trash to the dumpster and do other things to help prepare the space for move in.

If you’re interested, contact executive director Mary G. Malia at 719-328-1056.