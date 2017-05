DENVER, Colo. — Denver Zoo’s largest fundraiser, Do At The Zoo, is just around the corner!

The annual fundraiser will be held June 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to eat and drink craft brews, cocktails and wines from over 60 Denver restaurants while enjoying up-close animal encounters and music.

Funds raised at this year’s event will support all of “what we do at the Zoo,” including science education, global conservation and world class animal care.

In its 27-year history, more than 50,000 people have raised more than $12 million to improve Denver Zoo and support causes.

The event will benefit all of Denver Zoo’s functions, from state-of-the-art animal care, educational programs and world-renowned conservation projects across the globe.

Denver Zoo will close at noon on June 15 to set up for the event.

Here’s a list of the restaurants and breweries so far slated to participate in this year’s event:

Ale House at Amato’s

Butcher’s Bistro

Coperta

d Bar Denver

duo

Duffeyroll Cafe Bakery

EDGE Restaurant + Bar

FATE Brewing Company

Hickory & Ash (KTRG)

Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro

Kona Grill

Lady Luck Casino

La sandia Park Meadows

La sandia Stapleton

Lena

LOW Country Kitchen

Luca

Maggiano’s Denver Pavilions

Maggie & Molly’s Sweet Life

Olive & Finch

Panzano

Post Oak Hall

Postino

Racca’s Pizzeria

Range

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Sol Mexican Cocina

Sweet Cow Ice Cream

Tamayo

Taste Catering

Texas de Brazil

The Corner Office

The Duffeyroll Café Bakery

The Hornet

The Irish Snug

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Palm

The Truffle Cheese Shop

The Truffle Table

Bristol Brewing Company

Colorado Cider Company

Denver Beer Co.

Distillery 291

Epic

E&J Gallo

Fort Collins Brewery

Great Divide Brewing Co.

Leopold Bros.

New Belgium

Odell Brewing Company

Platt Park Brewing Co.

Renegade Brewing Co.

Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine Tequila

St. Killian

Strange Craft Beer Co.

Walnut Brewery

Wynkoop Brewing Co

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.