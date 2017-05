COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs has been named a ‘Hot Spot’ summer travel destination in the nation, according to TripAdvisor’s 2017 Summer Vacation Value Report.

The report highlights the top 50 domestic destinations for U.S. travelers based on the greatest increase in seasonal hotel booking interest, including the average one-week vacation costs for hotels and airfare.

TripAdvisor, the travel planning and book site, named Colorado Springs destination #24 on the list. According to the report, the least expensive summer week to visit is from May 29 to June 4, saving you 19 percent (around $1,719) compared to visiting during summer peak time.

Wildwood Crest, New Jersey took the top spot, followed by Ocean City, New Jersey and Lake George, New York.

Over 1,300 U.S. travelers took part in the survey, with 88 percent of respondents saying they plan to vacation this summer.