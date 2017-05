COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been booked on charges of second degree kidnapping and harboring a minor after he was found with a runaway reported out of Sedgwick County, Kansas.

Detectives in Kansas reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department ICAC (Internet Crimes Aginst Children) Unit regarding an underage runaway believed to be in Colorado with a man, later identified as 25-year-old Noah Purdy of Colorado Springs.

Detectives from Colorado Springs and Kansas officials were able to safely recover the child and arrest Purdy.

He has been booked into the Criminal Justice Center on charges of second degree kidnapping (a felony) and harboring a minor (a misdemeanor).