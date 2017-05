LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An Aurora fifth grader created the winning poster that represents Colorado as part of the National Missing Children’s Day campaign, sponsored by the United States Department of Justice and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Emilina Varga from the AXL Academy in Aurora submitted the winning poster, which features a child holding a teddy bear while family and friends mourn the missing child.

The winning artwork from Colorado was not selected as the nation’s winner.

“Making the decision to determine the winning poster in Colorado was an extremely difficult task,” said CBI Director Michael Rankin. “In addition to Emilina’s detailed artwork, her accompanying essay discussing the importance of reuniting families around the globe is a powerful statement about this critical issue.”

The artwork was part of the United States Department of Justice poster contest held in late April.

Colorado will honor the top three poster winners at two separate events to mark Missing Children’s Day in May. The first will be held in Aurora on May 25 and the second in Pueblo on May 31.

Colorado law enforcement received nearly 9,000 reports of missing children in 2016. The reports were primarily for runaways, and were resolved within a few days or weeks. As of January 1, 2017, there were 118 cases of long-term missing (those missing three years or more) juvenile cases still active in Colorado, according to the CBI.