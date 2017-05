FORT CARSON, Colo. — The fourth annual living history day hosted by the 4th Infantry Division Museum will be held June 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kit Carson Memorial Park.

The day commemorates World War II D-Day and features World War II re-enactors and squad demonstrations, historical vehicle displays, equipment static displays, military working dog demonstrations and hay rides.

The event is free and open to the public.

Local concessionaires will also provide food and beverage options for attendees.

The 4th Inf. Div. was one of the many Allied military units part of the Normandy landings on June 6, 1944 (termed as D-Day) during Operation Overlord during World War II. It’s known as the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Visitors are asked to use Gate 1, Fort Carson’s main gate, located just off of State Highway 115. From there, you can enter the Visitors Parking area.

For more information, contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-4143/7525.