COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual Pints & Plates event, which features local brews and eats at participating downtown restaurants, is back for a third year!

The annual event, which coincides with American Craft Beer week, runs now through May 20.

A People’s Choice Award will be awarded to the pairing with the most votes.

Here’s what’s being paired where:

IV by Brother Luck & Great Storm Brewing

Lucky Beotch pale ale paired with marinated hanger steak, salsa rojo, avocado puree and fingerling potatoes.

Bingo Burger & Triple S Brewing Co.

Rye-PA paired with a Bingo Burger with applewood-smoked, thick-cut bacon, Springside cheese and Pueblo chili hack cheese sauce.

Jack Quinn’s & Fieldhouse Brewing

Pale ale with New Zealand hops paired with a choice of New Zealand green-lipped mussels made three ways.

Judge Baldwin’s & Rocky Mountain Brewery

Pumpernickel Lager paired with Pumpernickel Lager-braised pork ribs with crunchy Caribbean slaw.

MacKenzie’s Chop House & Peaks N Pines Brewing Co.

Imperial Irish red beer paired with chef’s special dish (see restaurant for details).

Odyssey Gastropub & Smiling Toad Brewery

Prickly pear gose paired with spicy coconut shrimp salad and pear-shallot vinaigrette.

Red Gravy & Red Leg Brewing

Vienna lager paired with orecchiette pasta in a light cream sauce.

The Ritz & Fossil Craft Beer Company

Lemongrass and sage Belgian wit paired with a choice of steamed mussels or braised duck legs.

Springs Orleans & Bristol Brewing

Cheyenne Canon Pion Nut Brown paired with grilled flat ion steak with ancho chili oxtail demi-glace, herb and goat cheese mashed potatoes and French green beans.

The Warehouse & Red Leg Brewing

Burton Extra ale paired with crispy confit rabbit “wings.”

Wild Goose & Pikes Peak Brewing

MeadowGrass Jam Session IPA with the Flying Buffalo sandwich.

Happy eating and drinking, everyone!

Don’t forget to cast your vote for favorite pairing.

>> Click here for more information.