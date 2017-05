COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a “highly sophisticated” forgery and identity theft operation in El Paso County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the suspects stole identities and made high-quality bills with holographic markings that passed the marker test. In a search, deputies found $12,500 in counterfeit bills, 1.5 grams of heroin, 12 different identification cards, and a sawed-off shotgun. A 13-year-old runaway was also living with the suspects, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested three suspects in connection with the case.

Lance Williams, 31, is charged with forgery.

Michelle Liali, 35, is charged with identity theft, criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of identity theft tools, and criminal possession of identity documents – multiple victims.

Robert Gould, 48, is charged with criminal possession of a financial device, theft, 125 counts of forgery, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of tools for forgery device, and criminal possession of identity documents – multiple victims.

Deputies said a fourth person was arrested on an unrelated warrant during their investigation.