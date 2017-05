PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The Puma Fire in Park County continues to burn Monday, but progress is being made.

As of Monday night the fire has burned about 45 acres and is about 25 percent contained.

The fire broke out about 6 miles west of Lake George and was first reported Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

About 100 firefighters and one helicopter are working now to gain further containment.

Fire crews are trying to secure a fire line on the east side of the fire, which officials say is expected to increase the size of the fire by another 40 acres. This operation allows the firefighters to work along a safer fire line as well as making the fire line more secure. Crews will continue to monitor fire lines through the night.

Residents can expect to see increased smoke and fire activity as the operation is completed into Monday night.

Right now structures within a quarter mile are threatened but no evacuations have been issued. Residents along CR 370 have been put on pre-evacuation notice.

Officials say the fire is human caused.

At this time, Forest Service Roads 250 and 250A are closed.