COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

May 15 Fugitive Finder View as list View as gallery Open Gallery PAUL AMEL DRAKE is a White Male, 53 years old, 6’ tall and 170 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. DRAKE is wanted for First Degree Assault. KIMBERLY JULAYN EMEL is a White Female, 29 years old, 5, 4” tall, and 120 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. EMEL is wanted for Escape. SHIKAYLA HARJO is a White Female, 26 years old, 5’3”tall and 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. HARJO is wanted for Crimes Against At-Risk, Third Degree Assault. HENRY MOORE is a Black Male, 47 years old, 6’2” tall, and 216 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MOORE is wanted for Introd. Contraband, Identity Theft, 2nd Degree Burglary. GEORGE MORGAN is a White Male, 59 years old, 5’5” tall and 130 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. MORGAN is wanted for False Information to Pawn Broker – Property Crimes. JAMES WOLF is a White Male, 33 years old, 5’5” tall, and 130 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. WOLF is wanted for False Imprisonment Force, DV.

