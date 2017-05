Related Coverage Suspect in custody after two people found dead overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 19-year-old Colorado Springs man was arrested in Utah Saturday after two people were found dead inside their home early Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs police say Elijah Colon, also known as Elijah Phillips, was arrested by the Utah Highway Patrol along Interstate 70. Police say he was driving a stolen car at the time of his arrest.

Authorities are waiting for the results of an autopsy to officially release the victims’ cause of death.

Friends of the victims say they’re Barbara Pepper and her son Christopher Pepper.

“I know people do know about me, but with them it was like, it was different,” said Isaac Kale.

Kale still can’t think about his life without Barb and Chris, who he refers to as his mom and brother.

“My mom loved he as if I really was her own son and she looked out for me no matter what,’ said Kale.

It was Halloween night, when he and Chris were 6, when the two met. Their friendship grew into an unbreakable bond.

“I called him to ask him about Blue Mesa [Reservoir] because I was planning on going soon,” said Kale.

That was Friday night, the last time he would ever talk to Chris.

“He was like here, but I’ll call you after work, Elijah’s in town, he’s staying at my house now so maybe you could come hang out, I’ll give you a call and I never got a call,” explained Kale.

The house where Chris and Kale shared so many memories is now quiet. Flowers lay on the front porch.

Kale says everyday with them was a good day.

“You know that no matter what there was going to be some kind of positive outlook to it,” he said.

“It’s weird, I won’t be able to call her anymore and ask her any questions or like, I used to be able to confide in her and only her, we just had this thing about I could just tell her anything and she’d know exactly what to say after it,” said Kale.

He says it’s still hard and time only gets harder.

“It gets worse as days go on because you just think about it and think about it and think,” added Kale.