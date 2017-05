COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — How far would you go to know someone’s financial situation before dating them, and how big of a role would their credit play before you say ‘yes’ or pop the big question?

According to a 2016 Bankrate survey, four in 10 adults claim a credit score would affect who they chose to date and women more so than men, with 43 percent of Americans surveyed saying it would play a definite role, compared to just 30 percent of men.

There’s a website right now matching singles based on their credit scores. It’s called Credit Score Dating and it started in 2006.

So far it has 500,000 users and allows singles to enter their credit scores instead of listing hobbies or interests.

“At the end of it, I’m just trying to find people real love as a hopeless romantic myself, I want them to have all the tools that they can to really get together and stay together,” said Niem Green, founder of Credit Score Dating.

While the website may help ease or break the ice when it comes to those awkward financial talks you’re bound to have in the future, when is the right time to share your financial situation?

“Income is a matter of lifestyle choices and you want someone who can make similar lifestyle choices as you,” said Donna Shugrue, matchmaker and owner of Perfectly Matched in Colorado Springs.

It’s why Dr. Caralee Frederic says couples need to be honest about their hopes and dreams.

“Money is symbolic, its symbolic of our dreams its symbolic of our hopes, our wishes and for a lot of people its symbolic of security and safety,” said Dr. Frederic, a licensed clinical social worker in Colorado Springs.

Or in some cases knowing someone’s financial situation is merely finding out what kind of baggage they’d bring into a relationship.

“The biggest joke out there today is what’s the balance on your student loans,” said Dale Payne, certified financial planner in Colorado Springs.

The age demographic for Credit Score Dating speaks to that statement, as its user base has slid down to millennials with the majority of members being 26 to 32-years-old.

The website’s founder says student loan debt plays a big factor.

“These are mostly younger professionals who are on the move upward and probably don’t want to be shackled by someone who is not on the uptrend,” said Payne.

How you ask about someone’s credit can be done in many ways.

“I remember dating when you would say ‘so what are you studying, and what do you want to do with your life’ like right there that’s a financial conversation,” said Dr. Frederic.

It’s a talk some are skipping to save time, putting their credit scores online, hoping to find a match.

“I don’t think its necessary to do right off the bat, because you might meet somebody and go out two or three times and never see them again, they don’t need that information on you,” said Shugrue.

All agree it’ important to know how your significant other views money.

“We all have our own story about money and what it means to us from our past, from our history and what we want it to mean for us today and tomorrow,” said Dr. Frederic.