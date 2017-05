COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The community is invited to meet the first ever Hometown Hero as part of a new program with Domino’s Pizza off Galley Road.

Cimarron Hills Fire Department Captain Matt Gortner was nominated as the inaugural Hometown Hero.

“In a month or so we’ll get it going,” said Domino’s assistant manager TJ Pratt. “This is inaugural so it was a choice that we came up with inside of the store.”

Pratt said it’s a fun way for the community to come together and show support for the local fire department and for each other.

Gortner himself worked for Domino’s as an assistant manager starting in 1995, according to Virpi Mattson, an official with CHFD.

Gortner started volunteering with CHFD in 1999 and was hired as a full-time firefighter in 2001. He worked his way up to Lieutenant and then Captain in 2014. He continued working for Domino’s part-time until around 2007, Mattson added.

Captain Gortner and the rest of the fire crew will be at the Domino’s located at 6870 Galley Road on Wednesday, May 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gortner himself will be cooking pizzas and the crew will be handing out goodies to kids as well as giving tours of the fire truck.

Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from this event will support the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

>> Click here to visit their Facebook page and learn more.