AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — About 500 free tickets for the Academy’s Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony will be available Wednesday, May 17.

Tickets must be picked up in person at either of the following locations:

The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC office at 102 S. Tejon Street, Suite 430 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce office at 166 Second Street in Monument between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and there is a limit of 5 tickets per person.

Tickets can not be mailed and there is no will-call at the stadium. Lost tickets can not be replaced.

The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. on May 24 in Falcon Stadium. Gates will open at 7 a.m.

Due to increased security requirements, attendees are advised to arrive early as traffic combing on base will be heavy and there may be long lines at the Stadium.

All visitors should be prepared to show valid identification, vehicle registration and proof of auto insurance. Vehicles may be inspected upon entry.

If there are any changes to this event, announcements will be made through local media and the Academy’s official Facebook page.

If the graduation ceremony is moved indoors due to inclement weather or security reasons, general public and staff ticket holders will not be allowed to attend. Notification will go out by 7 a.m. on May 24. Check back here for updates or on the Academy’s Facebook page.