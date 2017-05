FORT CARSON, Colo. — A group of Fort Carson soldiers are heading to Germany as part of training for an emergency deployment readiness exercise.

The 600 soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, boarded a plane Monday afternoon at the Colorado Springs Airport.

In Germany, they will exercise their ability to alert, recall and deploy under emergency conditions. The exercise will also test the installation’s ability to support a short-notice deployment.

Additionally, the soldiers will also conduct a battalion training event at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria.

This exercise is getting military members used to responding to a mission on the fly.