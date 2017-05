COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Veterans and military spouses are invited to attend the Military and Veterans Employment Expo Thursday in Colorado Springs.

The expo features more than 1,500 job openings. It’s happening at the Mortgage Solutions Financial Expo Center on North Nevada Avenue.

Pikes Peak Community College is offering classes Tuesday and Wednesday to help job-seekers prepare for the expo. At the sessions, job seekers will use Prep Connect 360, a transition program for veterans and those currently serving.

“Veterans want to feel that someone is out there looking out for them,” Mt. Carmel Center of Excellence COO Robert McLaughlin said. “We think by bringing community partners together to do this, gives them a leg up so that they can transition effectively in the community.”

Visit the Military and Veterans Employment Expo website to register for the classes. Registration is not required for the hiring event.