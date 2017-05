EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County’s Westcott Fire Department hosted its annual safety fair Saturday.

It was a chance for the community to come check out their trucks and equipment, and even pick the brains of firefighters.

Westcott Fire Department has been serving northern El Paso County since 1976. The safety and health fair is one of the many events they provide to better educate and serve the people living in the district.

“It gives us the opportunity to give back some valuable information to them as far as health safety, fire safety,” firefighter Luke Jones said. “We bring vendors in from outside that are specialists on a lot of these topics, but Westcott really enjoys a great relationship with this community, and it’s just a way for us to get some face to face time and keep that relationship strong.”