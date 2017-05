COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people arrested in connection with a March car break-in are now linked to four other burglaries, according to police.

Police said Breanna Barnett and Aaron Dungy were arrested March 18, after they used stolen credit cards at the Citadel Mall. The cards had been stolen from a car parked at Palmer Park earlier that day, according to police.

When police searched Dungy’s car, they found several other IDs, social security cards, and credit cards. They have since linked the suspects to four other car burglaries in Colorado Springs.