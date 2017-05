COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in central Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Witnesses told police the pedestrian was crossing Academy Boulevard in the crosswalk but against a green light when he was hit.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

North Academy Boulevard was shut down while crews investigated the crash.