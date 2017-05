Related Coverage Colorado Springs woman accused of stealing identities of more than 100 people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman who was accused of stealing the identities of more than 100 people has accepted a plea deal, according to police.

Kali Watson, 26, was arrested in September after police found an “identity theft laboratory” in her home on North Murray Boulevard. She was charged with 16 felonies, including drug-related offenses, identity theft, criminal trespass, criminal possession, forgery, misdemeanor child abuse, and misdemeanor theft. Earlier this month, she accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to six years in prison followed by three years of mandatory parole.

Watson’s co-defendant, 35-year-old James McHenry, is still awaiting trial. He is charged with 21 felonies, including identity theft, forgery, and criminal possession of identification documents, according to police. He is currently in prison for an unrelated identity theft and forgery conviction.

During their investigation, police identified a third suspect, 34-year-old Heather Deview. Deview is charged with 23 felonies, including identity theft, burglary, drug-related offenses, possession of a financial transaction device, and misdemeanor cruelty to animals, according to police. She is also awaiting trial.