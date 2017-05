COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local lawyers are continuing their effort of giving back to the community by planting trees.

It’s all part of the El Paso County Bar Association’s tree-planting service project. For five years now, lawyers in the area and other members of the legal community have spent a Saturday working to replace vegetation along the Waldo Canyon burn scar. This revegetation helps the environment and ultimately protects against erosion, mudslides, and flooding.

“Today we planted about 750,” volunteer Dan Stuart said. “We planted close to 5,000 in the last five years and actually more than 10,000 in the last 35 years. Planting a tree is a great symbol of hope for the future, so we hope we’re doing our part.”

The tree-planting project is all possible to to donations to the El Paso County Bar Association’s Justice Center.