COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after two people were found dead overnight Saturday, May 13 in central Colorado Springs.

Police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Balboa Street near Bonforte Park around 12:30 a.m. regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman and man dead inside the house.

Upon further investigation, detectives identified 19-year-old Elijah Phillips as the suspect in these murders. Colorado Springs Police Department began searching for Phillips who was considered armed and dangerous and driving a stolen car. Around 11:00 a.m. Saturday, CSPD tweeted that Phillips was in custody, thanking the community for tips leading to his arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

