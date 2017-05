FOUNTAIN, Colo — Family members and Veteran bikers come together to remember a man killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Fountain.

Just after 7 pm on May 11, 68-year-old Onesimo Vigil, was hit and killed near Fountain Mesa Road at the intersection of Fortman and Cabalerro Avenues.

Vigil was trying to cross the intersection when he was hit by an SUV and died on scene.

Vigil’s family gathering there tonight, bringing awareness to what they say is a dangerous intersection that needs to be changed.

“Watch out for those bikes and look twice, it saves a life,” said Christi Vigil, Daughter of Onesimo Vigil.

Dozens gathering to remember him tonight, even fellow American Legion Riders.

With family saying, while he was taken too soon, he’s is a better place now.

“My dad is on his bike in Heaven right now and every time you hear the thunder that’s my dad,” said Vigil.

The driver of the SUV, 90-year-old Thomas Northern was not injured.

So far Police haven’t released more details about the crash.

Fountain police were also at the intersection today, guiding traffic and making sure everyone was safe.