Colorado Springs City Council is hoping to bring new legislation to our city, making it easier for people to carry their drinks from bar to bar.

State law already allows ‘Entertainment Districts,’ but cities like Greeley and Breckenridge who have them, must make their own rules and regulations.

These ‘Entertainment Districts’ would allow more freedom to businesses who may have multiple liquor licenses.

City Council is hoping to vote on this legislation sometime in the Fall.

“It would allow businesses who don’t have the same liquor licenses to share a common area for people to drink,” said Richard Skorman, President of Colorado Springs City Council.

Saying this would really help areas that are already self-contained.

“For example the Ivywild School has two owners and two liquor licenses and this would allow them to meet halfway; in the hallway or to go from one restaurant to another, or one bar to another within that complex,” said Skorman.

Some people are concerned, if it’s granted for Ivywild, what’s stopping an ‘Entertainment District’ from coming to the downtown bars.

Like Tim O’Donnell, whose lived downtown for 12 years and says things will only get worse if this legislation passes.

“We have quite a problem with people throwing up in our doorways and on the sidewalks and I can only believe that’s going to happen a lot more if people are carrying beer around in the open spaces,” said O’Donnell, part of the Downtown Residents Coalition.

For Bryan Cortez, General Manager for the Mansion nightclub downtown says ‘Entertainment Districts’ could save people money.

“It would definitely be like an inconvenience to slam your drink before you went somewhere or throw it away. So I think it’ll help with people not drinking more than they want to at the moment, or losing a drink they already paid for,” said Cortez.

According to Skorman, if this legislation goes through it would be on the business to regulate what people are drinking.

Meaning they would be responsible to provide their own security and set their own restrictions.

That is if they’re first approved by City Council to become an ‘Entertainment District,’ as every place will be looked on a case by case basis.