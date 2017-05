PUEBLO, Colo. — Street racing may have played a role in a crash that killed one person in Pueblo Thursday night, according to police.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Thatcher Avenue and Acero Avenue. Police said a Subaru was speeding westbound on Thatcher when the driver lost control, went into the oncoming lanes, and crashed head-on into a Cadillac.

The driver of the Subaru, 22-year-old Taner Hammond, died on the scene. The driver of the Cadillac was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Witnesses told police they’d seen another car racing with the Subaru just before the crash. Police interviewed the driver of that car. Their investigation is ongoing.