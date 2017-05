COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver was cited after hitting a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East San Miguel Street and Baylor Drive, just north of the Citadel Mall. Police said a car was headed southbound on Baylor and stopped at the stop sign at San Miguel. The car had stopped with its front end out in the road, so the driver backed up to get out of the way of a car that was headed westbound on San Miguel. When the driver backed up, the car hit a pedestrian who had walked out into the street behind it.

The pedestrian was hospitalized. The driver was cited for careless driving resulting in injury.