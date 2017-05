PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Clark Leonard, 39, is a returning Safe Streets criminal who was featured on 3/17/2017. Leonard is described as a White male, 5’07”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding x2, Reckless Driving and Failure to Stop – Stop Sign. His total bond amount is $17,500.

Federico Valles, 24, is a returning Safe Streets criminal who was featured on 1/6/2017. Valles is described as a Hispanic male, 6’, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has three no bond warrants for Failure to Comply which include: Burglary, Prohibited Use of a Firearm and Theft. He has an additional no bond warrant for Failure to Appear which includes: Attempt to Influence a Public Servant, Felony Menacing with a Deadly Weapon, Resisting Arrest and Theft.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com .