PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who was wanted on 11 warrants, including one for attempted murder, was arrested after a brief standoff in Pueblo Thursday night.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., they went to a home on Greenwood Street to arrest 44-year-old Joseph Chavez. Chavez barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out, according to police. Officers eventually entered the home and arrested him after a short struggle.

Chavez was wanted on 11 warrants, including:

Attempted murder, in connection with an assault in Las Animas

Driving under restraint

Trespassing

Obstructing a peace officer

Child abuse/neglect

Violation of bail bond conditions

Assault x3

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender x3

Violation of a protection order x3

Felony menacing with a deadly weapon x2

Habitual criminal x2

Failure to register as a sex offender x2

Police said he is also facing new charges for possession of a controlled substance, attempted second-degree assault on a peace officer, and resisting arrest.