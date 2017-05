GUFFEY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a New Mexico man whose car was found abandoned in the Colorado mountains late last month.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office said William Bingham Iovenko, 47, was last seen in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on April 28. His car was found abandoned the next day along Highway 9 near Guffey, Colorado, about 30 miles northwest of Cañon City. Deputies said he may have been trying to get to Eleven Mile Reservoir or another body of water to fish.

Iovenko is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds, with blue/gray eyes, graying black curly hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing tan leather work boots. Deputies said he usually wears cargo or other baggy pants, t-shirts, down jackets, and white sneakers. He sometimes carries his belongings in a day pack.

Deputies are looking for any information that may help them find Iovenko. Anyone who has seen him or has information on where he may have been headed is asked to call the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 719-836-2494.