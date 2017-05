Related Coverage Weapons and $4k worth of heroin seized from Pueblo home

DENVER — A Pueblo man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver said John Maez, 35, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Maez pled guilty in February to being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Maez was arrested May 17, 2016, after Pueblo police searched his home on O’Neal Avenue and found two rifles, a bulletproof vest, 935 rounds of ammunition, two scales, and about 38 grams of heroin in nine baggies, according to prosecutors.