BEULAH, Colo. — About 950 San Isabel Electric customers scattered across Pueblo and Huerfano counties are without power after significant rain and snow fell in the area overnight.

The utility said the outages are in the areas of Beulah, Northcreek, Highway 165 North of Rye to McKenzie Junction, Libra, Redwing, Malachite, Paradise Acres, Trujillo Creek, Zoellers, Forbes Park, Huajatolla, Cuchara Pass Ranches, Panadero and Britton Spanish Peaks.

Anyone whose power is out and has not yet reported the outage is asked to call the utility at 1-800-279-7432.

There’s no word on when the power will be restored.