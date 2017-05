Two separate incidents at Doherty High School will force the school to be closed again on Friday.

According to Devra Ashby, Public Information Officer for District 11, heavy smoke and ventilation filled the school early Thursday morning after wood smoldered in an art room kiln. Classes were scheduled to resume Friday.

However, after a thorough walk-through of the building, district administrators opted to keep school closed tomorrow. Ashby said that decision was made for the safety and well-being of everyone, especially those with respiratory conditions.

Ashby added that the district is taking extra precautions to ventilate and clean the school to the fullest extent, including shampooing carpets and scrubbing walls.