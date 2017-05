COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Doherty High School is closed Thursday after an art room mishap caused heavy smoke in the building overnight.

District officials said a kiln was left on, causing a piece of wood to smolder. There was no damage to the building, but because of ventilation issues, the school is closed for the day. The district made the announcement around 8 a.m.

District officials said students “will be dismissed in an orderly fashion.” Bused students will be picked up and taken home.