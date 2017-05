COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cases of sore throats and strep throat keep climbing, but this week so is the flu.

According to Qwikcare MD Urgent Care, clinics across Colorado Springs, Fountain and Pueblo are seeing a lot of influenza.

In fact, it’s the highest number we’ve reported since this segment began over a month ago.

Just like last week, clinics got hundreds of patients coming in with a sore throat and cold symptoms.

Many of those cases turned into bronchitis or pneumonia.

Doctors say most of the time this does not need to be treated with antibiotics.

If you have cold symptoms that are lingering plus fever and difficulty breathing, head to your health care provider.

To keep these illnesses at bay, remember to consistently wash your hands and try not to touch your face, mouth, and eyes.