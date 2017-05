DENVER, Colo. — A trio of four-legged animals at the Denver Zoo is enjoying the recent rain by having a splash party!

Splish, splash, a hyena bath! Our younger spotted hyenas, Tavi, Nia and Kelele, don't seem to mind the recent rain we've been having pic.twitter.com/tm4HGpjTYV — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) May 10, 2017

The zoo shared a video of Tavi, Nia and Kelele having fun splashing around in a pond in their enclosure.

They captioned the sweet video “Splish, splash a hyena bath!”