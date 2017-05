PUEBLO, Colo. — Beauty aficionados – Ulta Beauty is coming to Pueblo!

The nation’s largest beauty retailer will be opening its first Pueblo location Friday, May 12 at 5925 N. Elizabeth Street.

The new location will feature 20,000 beauty products from over 500 brands and a full-service salon.

In celebration of its grand opening, the first 100 shoppers each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will win exclusive beauty giveaways valued between $5 to $100, as well as 10 percent off a first salon appointment or first facial appointment at the Dermalogica Skin Bar.

They’re also giving free makeovers all weekend long.

Ulta Beauty is the largest beauty retailer in the United States and a beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services.

