PUEBLO, Colo. — Heavy rains Wednesday afternoon have led to areas of flooding in the Beulah Valley leading to the closure of the following roads:

North Creek Road from Central Avenue to the Pueblo / Custer County Line

Siloam Road from Highway 78 to Highway 96

A reception center has been set up at Beulah School located at 8734 Schoolhouse Lane.

Officials say residents should not attempt to travel on roads in the Beulah area, especially at night.

Residents are advised to stay home and prepare to seek higher ground if instructed.

Reported damages include a washed out culvert in the 5400 block of North Creek Road, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries have been reported.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be prepared for potential flooding and to follow the following safety tips:

Turn around, don’t drown. Don’t attempt to drive through standing water.

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters – just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down and one foot of water can sweep your car away.

If there is a chance of flash flooding, move immediately to higher grand.

If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water.

Avoid camping of parking along streams, rivers and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.