COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A record number of University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) students will graduate in two spring 2017 commencement ceremonies at Broadmoor World Arena on Friday, May 12.

The number of students expected to receive degrees this month is 1,532, with nearly 1,000 expected to participate in commencement ceremonies, according to Tom Hutton, Executive Director of University Advancement.

Last May, 1,426 students graduated.

Attendees at the commencement ceremonies are expected to include University of Colorado Board of Regents members Kyle Hybl, Irene Griego, Glen Gallegos and Stephen Ludwig, as are UCCS leaders including newly selected Chancellor Venkat Reddy. Bruce Benson, University of Colorado president, is expected to attend the afternoon ceremony.

The commencement ceremony will be livestreamed Friday on the UCCS web page.