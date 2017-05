BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Breckenridge Ski Resort is unveiling its newest attraction – Epic Discovery – this summer.

“The debut of Epic Discovery at Breckenridge marks a completely unique way to explore while interacting with Breck’s incredible mountain environment,” said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer of Breckenridge Ski Resort. “Epic Discovery’s exhilarating zip tours, challenge courses, wildlife trail exploration, and interactive ‘learn-through-play’ activities will welcome guests with a whole new aspect of summer fun on the mountain, for which Breck is renowned.”

The following Epic Discovery experiences will debut at Breckenridge Ski Resort this summer:

Expedition Zip Line Tour on Peak 7 – Guests will spend two hours exploring the Peak 7 Ore Bucket area of Breckenridge Ski Resort by air; navigating over a mile on 8 zip lines between 10 towers and a 200-foot long aerial bridge walk with stunning views of Summit County.

Guests will spend two hours exploring the Peak 7 Ore Bucket area of Breckenridge Ski Resort by air; navigating over a mile on 8 zip lines between 10 towers and a 200-foot long aerial bridge walk with stunning views of Summit County. Alpineer Challenge Course – Just steps away from the top of the Colorado SuperChair area at the base of Horseshoe Bowl, teens and adults will be able to pick their own paths through 16 different challenges from lightly swinging logs to shoe-to-rope balancing maneuvers. The one-of-a-kind course blends in with the surrounding environment of the new Alpine Camp and offers shade for those who want to observe the fun.

Just steps away from the top of the Colorado SuperChair area at the base of Horseshoe Bowl, teens and adults will be able to pick their own paths through 16 different challenges from lightly swinging logs to shoe-to-rope balancing maneuvers. The one-of-a-kind course blends in with the surrounding environment of the new Alpine Camp and offers shade for those who want to observe the fun. Interpretive Trail with Animal Abilities and Story Stakes – This new 0.75 mile hiking loop takes guests on a journey of learning about Breck’s high-alpine environment, including animals, flora and fauna, mountain wetlands, impacts of the gold rush and additional history of the area. Story Stakes along the loop will provide photos, fun facts and interesting written descriptions to encourage a connection to the area while learning in a unique way.

This new 0.75 mile hiking loop takes guests on a journey of learning about Breck’s high-alpine environment, including animals, flora and fauna, mountain wetlands, impacts of the gold rush and additional history of the area. Story Stakes along the loop will provide photos, fun facts and interesting written descriptions to encourage a connection to the area while learning in a unique way. Gold Summit Climbing Wall – All ability levels will love testing their skills on the different routes on the new permanent rock climbing wall at the top of the Colorado SuperChair. The 35-foot tall climbing wall, with 13 distinct routes is perfect for beginners to advanced climbers.

In addition to Epic Discovery, visitors can also enjoy Breck’s famous Alpine SuperSlide, the Gold Runner Coaster and Breck Flyer Zip Line.

Epic Discovery launched at Vail Mountain and Heavenly Mountain Resort last summer.

>> Click here for more information.

At Vail Mountain, the resort will be offering free gondola rides for kids and a new climbing wall when the resort opens June 2.

New at Vail is a special promotion this summer: children 12 and under can ride the gondola free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Additionally, a new 36-foot high permanent rock climbing wall – the second-tallest, permanent outdoor climbing wall in Colorado – will open. Guests can choose between 18 routes of varying difficulties to reach the top.

You can now buy summer deals online, as well as individual activity tickets.

>> Click here for more information.