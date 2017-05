DIVIDE, Colo. — Looking to teach your kids some new outdoor skills and show off your own?

Mueller State Park is hosting their annual family-friendly Outdoor Skills Day on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities at the park will include:

Target shooting (.22 caliber rifle, shotgun, BB gun)

Archery

Bait Fishing and Fly Fishing

Live falcon display

Geocaching

Junior Ranger activities

S’mores Station

Wildlife information

Hunting

Camping

New this year are two falcons displayed by cadets on the U.S. Air Force Academy falconry team.

“Each year we try to make this event bigger and better,” said Linda Groat, program coordinator. “We are excited to add even more stations this year and hope people will come out and see all the beauty and fun our state parks have to offer.”

Stations throughout the park are designed to teach basic skills in a variety of outdoor activities to people of all ages.

You can pick and choose which stations interest you or even try them all!

The event is open to all ages. Young children must be accompanied by an adult.

You don’t need to register and the event is free but keep in mind a parking pass for your vehicle is required. Those run $7 for the day or $70 for an annual pass.

>> Click here for more information.