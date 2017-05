MONUMENT, Colo. — A simple gymnastic practice led a Monument woman to start creating her dream.

That dream is helping other women thousands of miles away.

Lindsay Theken created her own headband company – HeadPeace – nearly a year ago.

It was at her daughter’s practice that Lindsay met a women who owns a textile manufacturing company in Nepal.

That company helps women coming out of slavery and trafficking situations get back on their feet.

The two women hit it off and Lindsay told her about her headband company.

They now make the pieces and sell them at businesses throughout the country.

“I think what I’m most excited about is the future of HeadPeace,” said Lindsay. “I know I can take this to the next level and help even more people in Nepal that need a little bit of extra help.”

The headbands are available at Natural Grocers and several yoga and Pilates studios in Colorado Springs.

>> Learn more about HeadPeace here.