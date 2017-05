COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Colorado Springs gas station at knifepoint Tuesday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 9:40 p.m. at a gas station at the intersection of Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive. The robber brandished a knife and demanded cash from the clerk. He got the money and left.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery. No arrests have been made.